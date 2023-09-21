ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,370 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.