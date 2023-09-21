ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 109,863 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

