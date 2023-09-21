Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

KYCH opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Keyarch Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Keyarch Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,269,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

