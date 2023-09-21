ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $464.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.