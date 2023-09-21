Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Russell M. Sarachek Purchases 5,163 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of FEIM opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.42.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.
Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
