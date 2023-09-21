Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Russell M. Sarachek Purchases 5,163 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of FEIM opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.42.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.