QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Acquires $22,500.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,857,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Douglas Valenti acquired 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $23,575.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Douglas Valenti bought 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,025.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Douglas Valenti acquired 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $24,850.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 530,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 33.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

