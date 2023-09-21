Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 2,672 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,635 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $17,020.35.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 521.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

