Mo Qatanani Sells 1,945 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) SVP Mo Qatanani sold 1,945 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $12,331.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,252.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,019.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after acquiring an additional 230,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

