Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Insider Sean Taylor Buys 499,013 Shares

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW – Get Free Report) insider Sean Taylor purchased 499,013 shares of Yowie Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,461.51 ($12,555.81).
Yowie Group Stock Performance
Yowie Group Company Profile
Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, engages in the development and sale of consumer products worldwide. The company's products are designed to promote learning, understanding, and engagement with the natural world through Yowie characters. Its product portfolio comprises milk chocolate and surprise-inside the egg.
