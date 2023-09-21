Insider Buying: Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) VP Acquires 995 Shares of Stock

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) VP Brian E. Bridgford bought 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $11,034.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,919.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgford Foods stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

