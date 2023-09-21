Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Sulieman Ravell Acquires 1,659 Shares of Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell bought 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.26 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,364.00 ($9,912.26).

Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance

Glennon Small Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

About Glennon Small Companies

Featured Stories

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

