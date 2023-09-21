Insider Buying: Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Purchases 89,781 Shares of Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider Peter Stephens acquired 89,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$30,256.20 ($19,520.13).

Peter Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etherstack alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Peter Stephens purchased 35,219 shares of Etherstack stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,678.84 ($8,179.90).

Etherstack Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Etherstack Company Profile

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.