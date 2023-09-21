Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Brent Scrimshaw Acquires 16,330 Shares

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) insider Brent Scrimshaw acquired 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,801.40 ($16,646.06).

Enero Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Enero Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Enero Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

