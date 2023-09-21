Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,290 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $12,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

