Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $18,482.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,920 shares in the company, valued at $276,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 5.8 %
GROV opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $22.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
