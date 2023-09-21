Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $18,482.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,920 shares in the company, valued at $276,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

GROV opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 161.58% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

