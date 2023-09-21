Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Director Yusef Jackson Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) Director Yusef Jackson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

