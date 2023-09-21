Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) EVP Michael A. Browne Purchases 400 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $11,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

