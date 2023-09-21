Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Kirby Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirby in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. Kirby has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,104 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.