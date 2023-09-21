Zacks Research Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

