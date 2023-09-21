Zacks Research Weighs in on Avnet, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Avnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Avnet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Avnet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
