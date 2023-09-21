The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 3,792 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

