FY2024 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,151 shares of company stock worth $4,770,182. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.