GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

