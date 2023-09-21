Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

