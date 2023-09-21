Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

PBYI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a PE ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $48,590.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $477,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,098,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $477,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,316 shares of company stock worth $272,466. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

