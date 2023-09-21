ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 21,913,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,050 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

