Michael Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Michael Johnson sold 489 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,004.90.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10.
Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
