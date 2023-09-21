Michael Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Johnson sold 489 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,004.90.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

