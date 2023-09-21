Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.43.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,643,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

