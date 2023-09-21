Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year. Leede Jones Gab has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 223,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.