Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $206.00 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $206.00 million and $5.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,285,627,637 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

