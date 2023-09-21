Nano Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $489,350.10 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,666.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00781575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00548290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00116224 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

