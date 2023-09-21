Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

