Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,925,000.

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $637.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

