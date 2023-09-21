Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

