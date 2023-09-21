Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.63.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.