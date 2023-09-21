Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

