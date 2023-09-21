Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,131.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,348.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

