RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (BATS:SPCZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 31.09% of RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.
RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile
