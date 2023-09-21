Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UYLD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 513,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

