Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,201 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $37.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

