Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 474,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

