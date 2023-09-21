Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Expands By 5.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.