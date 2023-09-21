Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Grows By 5.4%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

FEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of FEAM opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.42.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

