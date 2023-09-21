Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Grows By 5.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,716,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $112,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,923.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,529,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,571,710 in the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
