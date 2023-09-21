Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Grows By 5.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,716,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $112,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,923.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,529,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,571,710 in the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

