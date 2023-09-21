Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

KRUS opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,758.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

