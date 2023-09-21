Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 7.1 %
KRUS opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,758.19 and a beta of 1.94.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.