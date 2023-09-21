DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in August

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,182.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,533,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 997,997 shares of company stock worth $80,848,006. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

