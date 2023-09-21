BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -919.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.86).
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile
