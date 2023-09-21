Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 138,038 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NTNX opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

