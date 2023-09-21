McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski Sells 5,606 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.29.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.