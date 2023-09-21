Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Argan has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $596.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Argan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

